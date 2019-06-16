Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Nicholas Barolak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barolak, John Nicholas fortified with the Sacraments, passed away peacefully at home in the comfort of family on May 29, 2019. He tried to be a good Catholic, husband, father, brother, and friend. John was born December 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Anna Barolak, immigrants from what is now Slovakia, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Patricia Coogan Barolak, his brother Joseph Barolak, and his sister Irene Barolak. Father of Annelle Barolak of New Orleans, LA, Bridget Barolak of St. Louis, MO, Deirdre Barolak of New Orleans, LA., John (Linda) Barolak, Jr. of Ephrata, PA, Michael Barolak of St. Louis, MO, Cecily (Michael) Pew of Chicago, IL, and Alessandra Umphlett (Tim Venturella) of St. Charles, MO. Beloved PawPaw to Whitley (Tyler) Vogel of Eagle River, WI, Megan Kiana Barolak of Ephrata, PA, Porter Umphlett of St. Charles, MO, Genevieve Pew of Chicago, IL, Ava Umphlett of St. Charles, MO, and greatgrandson Calvin Vogel of Eagle River, WI. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Frances Barolak of La Mirada, CA and many nieces and nephews. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 12136 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur, MO. The family would like to thank the many physicians, nurses, and caregivers who assisted John's ongoing health, intellect, and sharp wit. John donated his body to Saint Louis University Medical School, as did his beloved wife Pat and sister Irene. He enjoyed the beauty of flowers, but as he won't be around to enjoy them, hoist a drink in his honor or contribute in his name to a . Masses will be gratefully accepted, as every little bit helps.

