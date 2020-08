Cody, John P. 'Jack'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda Cody (Nanna); loving father of Kyle Cody, dear son of the late Tom and Bette Cody; dear brother of David and Stephen Baker, Kathleen Fister and Pat Buettner.

Services: For funeral arrangements please contact the family. Kutis Affton service.