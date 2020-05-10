Fortner, John P. "Jack" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Jospehine "Jo Beth" Fortner (nee Irvin). Dear father of Jim (Charlene) Fortner, Mary Beth (Brian) Barnett, Kathy (Jon) Efken, John Fortner, Denise (Tom) Povich, and Christine (Jesse) Blanner. Dear grandfather of Kevin and Hannah Fortner, Jake Barnett, Christian, Lindsay, and Jordan Efken, Courtney and Brooke Fortner, Grace and Matt Povich, and Sophie and Jack Blanner. Dear brother of Geneva Millstone of Scottsdale, Az. Dear uncle of Mary Beth (George) Lopez, Katie Millstone, Collette (Tim Kelly) Millstone, Shelly (Randy) Brooks, and Julie (Paul) Homan. Dear friend to many. Jack served honorably and was very proud of his men in the 25th Infantry. As a Vietnam Veteran, he continued to serve his country as a federal employee and as a volunteer at the VA Medical Center. Jack received the Presidential Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama in 2016 and he was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Jack was long time parishioner at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 208. Mr. Fortner's family would like to thank the Kirkwood Fire Department Paramedics. Services: Services Private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House in St. Louis, P.O Box 998, Fenton, Mo. 63026 or St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63122. www.boppchapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.