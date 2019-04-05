|
Traina, John P. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Francine A. Traina (nee Roggie); dear father of Nick (Sue, nee Garfat) Traina, Anna (Tom) Rice, Maria Traina and John (Lara, nee Stutte) Traina Jr.; loving grandfather of Dominick, Dalton, Cody, Ali, Samuel, Grace and Ella; dear brother of Pete (Becky) and the late Frank (Lois) Traina; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. He was a caring, genuine family man, who brought joy to everyone who met him. Services: Visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (5821 Pernod Ave. 63139) on Saturday, April 6, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sick & Elderly Program of The Hill. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019