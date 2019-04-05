St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
John P. Traina Sr. Obituary
Traina, John P. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Francine A. Traina (nee Roggie); dear father of Nick (Sue, nee Garfat) Traina, Anna (Tom) Rice, Maria Traina and John (Lara, nee Stutte) Traina Jr.; loving grandfather of Dominick, Dalton, Cody, Ali, Samuel, Grace and Ella; dear brother of Pete (Becky) and the late Frank (Lois) Traina; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. He was a caring, genuine family man, who brought joy to everyone who met him. Services: Visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (5821 Pernod Ave. 63139) on Saturday, April 6, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sick & Elderly Program of The Hill. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019
