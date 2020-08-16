1/
John Patrick Garvin
1970 - 2020
Garvin, John Patrick

born on April 27, 1970 in Key West, Florida, died on August 4, 2020 in San Francisco following a lengthy struggle with diabetes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Mazzeo; his parents, Leo and Jane Garvin; a sister, Kerry Bodenhausen (Brad); two brothers, Brian Garvin (Wendy) and Patrick Garvin; his nephew, Michael Bodenhausen; and nieces, Cara Garvin and Lily Garvin. He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Garvin.

Due to the current health situation, a memorial service is being deferred. Contributions in his memory may be made to either Delancey Street Foundation San Francisco, 600 Embarcadero, San Francisco, California, 94107 (delanceystreetfoundation.org); or Canine Companions for Independence, 4989 State Rte. 37, Delaware, Ohio, 43015 (cci.org).



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you all.
Carol Campbell
August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May your memories bring comfort during this difficult time.
Jason and Dan
Friend
