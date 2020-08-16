Garvin, John Patrick

born on April 27, 1970 in Key West, Florida, died on August 4, 2020 in San Francisco following a lengthy struggle with diabetes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Mazzeo; his parents, Leo and Jane Garvin; a sister, Kerry Bodenhausen (Brad); two brothers, Brian Garvin (Wendy) and Patrick Garvin; his nephew, Michael Bodenhausen; and nieces, Cara Garvin and Lily Garvin. He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Garvin.

Due to the current health situation, a memorial service is being deferred. Contributions in his memory may be made to either Delancey Street Foundation San Francisco, 600 Embarcadero, San Francisco, California, 94107 (delanceystreetfoundation.org); or Canine Companions for Independence, 4989 State Rte. 37, Delaware, Ohio, 43015 (cci.org).