Eberle, John Paul, MD

(8/22/1923-11/5/2019)

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Died peacefully with family present. Son of Carolyn and Alphonse G. Eberle (deceased). Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Peggy, and his 3 dear sons, Jerry, David and Larry. Also preceded in death by his brothers, Al, Charles and Vincent, and his sister Marie Fitzsimmons. He is survived by his son, John (Mary) of Ft. Meyers, FL and daughters, Connie Schobel of Destin, FL, Carolyn Hoerr (Steve) of St. Louis, Nancy Eberle (Ryan Foote) of Rabun Gap, GA and Janet Stasney of West Plains, MO. Wonderful 'Grandpa' to 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was happiest surrounded by his family.

Dr. Eberle was born in St. Louis, attended St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University under graduate school. He graduated from St. Louis University Medical School in 1947. A board certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Eberle entered his chosen field at a time when there were but a handful of physicians in this specialty in the St. Louis area. He was the first physician to head the anesthesia department at the Deaconess Hospital. Later he became the head of anesthesia at Incarnate Word Hospital and eventually at The Bethesda Eye Hospital.

Dr. Eberle was a past secretary of the St. Louis Medical Society, a member of its Council and a delegate to the Mo State Medical Society. He was a past president of the St. Louis Society of Anesthesiologists and the Missouri State Society of Anesthesiologists.

During World War II Dr. Eberle was enrolled in The Navy V-12 Program, during the Korean War he was a Captain in the Air Force, and chief of anesthesia at Randolph Air Force Base Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

As a youth Dr. Eberle and his three older brothers were active in the Boy Scouts, as was his father A.G. Eberle, former Dean of Law at St. Louis University. All the Eberle brothers were Eagle Scouts.

Dad's scouting experience gave him a genuine love for nature and the outdoors, (specifically trees, flowers, birds, fish, rivers and lakes), which he happily passed on to his family. He enjoyed teaching his kids and their friends to fish and water ski at the family house in the Ozarks. Dad loved building things, growing flowers and vegetables, making soup, bird watching, playing tennis and tying his own flies for his favorite hobby, fly-fishing. Dad loved God, his family and his country. One great life. One great dad! We will miss him.

Services: Private burial planned. There will be a Memorial Mass on Friday, November 29th, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Laclede Groves, 723 S. Laclede Station Rd., 63119. Memorial contributions may be made to Brother James Court (home for mentally handicapped men) at 2508 St. James Rd. Springfield, IL 62707. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com