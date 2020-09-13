McKenzie, John Paul II

beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and community leader, passed into everlasting life on September 9, 2020, at the age of 86.

He is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate of 58 years, Elizabeth, his children John Paul McKenzie, III, (Shirley), Clark (Linda) and Mary (Robert Rosado), his grandchildren Alyssa, Kristin, Cassandra, Erin, John Paul, IV, Sophia, Ryan McKenzie, and Robert Rosado, and his sister Elaine Fischer.

John was a leader in our community. He was a past President of the St. Louis Rotary and a former Secretary of the Associated Drug and Chemical Companies. He was also very active in St. Gerard Majella's CARITAS program. After retiring from his successful sales business, he volunteered both with mentoring small businesses, greeting people at the Kirkwood train station, and offering his time, talent and treasure serving those in need. He was passionately devoted to God and his family.

Services: Visitation will be held at Bopp Funeral Home, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, on Tuesday, September 15th from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 16th at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.