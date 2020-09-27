Curran, John Philpot "Jack" Jr.

of Saint Louis, Missouri, passed away at age 62 on September 24, 2020. Jack was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on December 31, 1957. He was a passionate and successful photographer, and enjoyed a long career of marketing, as well as his own fine art black and white landscape photography business. His work has been shared and enjoyed all over the world through various exhibits and media publications, and has won a number of international awards for his incredible talent. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and loved to travel. He enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, fishing, as well as being a national champion ultimate frisbee player. Jack was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 40 years, and helped numerous people turn their life around using the AA principles. Jack would drop anything to help someone in need.

Jack was a devoted son, brother, father and friend. He is survived by his children, John P. "Jake", Cody and Cassidy Curran; the mother of his children, Molly (Barringer) Curran; his mother, Mary Ellen Curran; his siblings, Paul (Kelly Phelan) Curran, Bob (Jane Duggan) Curran, Ellen (Matt) Meyer and Matt (Colleen Schweiss) Curran; significant other, Jane Grady; his life-long best friend, James "Jamie" Griesedieck; and many loved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his father, John Philpot Curran. Having touched so many, he will be deeply missed by his beloved family, dear friends, and all who knew him.

Services: Celebration of Life services to be decided. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trout Unlimited, Harris House Treatment and Recovery Center, and International Photography Hall of Fame.