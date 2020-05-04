John Pistone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pistone, John 93, formerly of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. The family would like express their eternal gratitude to Debbie Warren, the Mason Manor care partners,and Karen Lynn, Cape Albeon. John is survived by, and will be forever missed, by his daughter, Ellen Pistone; special daughter, Kay Broschat; sister, Fran Leeser, and by numerous nieces and nephews who treasured their Uncle Johnny. John was a devoted husband and son, and best Dad ever. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Schneider) Pistone, his sisters, Aida, Marian, Dolores and his beloved dog, Sheltie. A private graveside service was held. Memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City A.P.A.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved