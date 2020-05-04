Pistone, John 93, formerly of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. The family would like express their eternal gratitude to Debbie Warren, the Mason Manor care partners,and Karen Lynn, Cape Albeon. John is survived by, and will be forever missed, by his daughter, Ellen Pistone; special daughter, Kay Broschat; sister, Fran Leeser, and by numerous nieces and nephews who treasured their Uncle Johnny. John was a devoted husband and son, and best Dad ever. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Schneider) Pistone, his sisters, Aida, Marian, Dolores and his beloved dog, Sheltie. A private graveside service was held. Memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City A.P.A.



