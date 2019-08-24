Bock, John R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2019 with family by his side.

John was the loving son of the late John H. and Rose (nee' Gajewski) Bock; dear husband of Bernice (nee' Bast) Bock; awesome dad of Greg, Steve (Karen Caputa), James Sr. (Brenda), Jeanne (Scott) Leicht, Robert (Colleen), and late Janelle (John) Darmody; loving grandpa of Jonathan (Bridgette), Gregory, Brittany, Thomas, Stephanie (Derek) Holthaus, Rachel (Jon) McClure, Samantha, Josh Caputa, James Jr.(Carin), Katie Rose, Amanda (Gilles) Gamper, Jessica, Janelle and Ethan Leicht, Nathan, Nicole, and Shannon Bock; devoted great-grandpa of Maddie, Hannah and Ava Holthaus, Emma, Cecilia, Genevieve, James III Bock, and Adele, Clara, and Elisa Gamper; dear brother of Frances Hix, George (Janet) Bock, and the late Jerome Bock; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, godfather, and friend to so many.

John was a proud retiree of Chrysler Corporation, an active member of the UAW, Knights of Columbus, IHM Men's Club, usher and Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, and past-president of Boulevard Heights. He loved gardening, playing pinochle with friends, going hunting, and most of all, spending time with his family.

Services: Visitation will be Sunday, August 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4092 Blow Street 63116. Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. For more information, visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770.