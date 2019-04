Ferrara, John, R. Sr. In the Hope of Christ Resurrection on Sunday March 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frank A. Sr. and the late Mary Cissy Ferrara (nee Hynes); loving husband of Kelly Ferrara (nee Williams); cherished father of John R. Jr. Jack and Lindsey Ferrara; dear brother of Cynthia (Ron) Schmitz, Julia (Derek Nappier) Ferrara, and the late Frank A. Ferrara, Jr.; treasured brother-in-law to Doug (Pam) Williams, Tom (Jillian) Sallee, Laura (John) Williamson, and Jennifer (Mike Kerber) Sallee; adored uncle, nephew, cousin, coach, and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass is Saturday April 6th 10:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122. Visitation Friday, April 5th from 2-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to The Frozen Cup via frozencupstl.com , the St. Louis Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame via stlamhhof.com , or Nurses for Newborns via NursesforNewborns.org . Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com and will be printed into a book with photos for the family. Please share your stories.