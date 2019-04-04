Ferrara, John, R. Sr. In the Hope of Christ Resurrection on Sunday March 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frank A. Sr. and the late Mary Cissy Ferrara (nee Hynes); loving husband of Kelly Ferrara (nee Williams); cherished father of John R. Jr. Jack and Lindsey Ferrara; dear brother of Cynthia (Ron) Schmitz, Julia (Derek Nappier) Ferrara, and the late Frank A. Ferrara, Jr.; treasured brother-in-law to Doug (Pam) Williams, Tom (Jillian) Sallee, Laura (John) Williamson, and Jennifer (Mike Kerber) Sallee; adored uncle, nephew, cousin, coach, and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass is Saturday April 6th 10:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122. Visitation Friday, April 5th from 2-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to The Frozen Cup via frozencupstl.com, the St. Louis Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame via stlamhhof.com, or Nurses for Newborns via NursesforNewborns.org. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com and will be printed into a book with photos for the family. Please share your stories.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019