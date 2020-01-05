St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
John R. Gerfen Obituary

Gerfen, John R. "Jack"

passed away, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Jeanette Gerfen for 51 years; loving father of John E. (Gretchen) Gerfen and Jeanine (Jeff) Wiess; grandfather of Harper and Thea Gerfen, and Jackson and Jesen Wiess; brother of Sandra (Steve) Rach and Diane (the late David) Carron; loving brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors on Wednesday, January 8, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tuesday, January 7, 4-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com

Those wishing to attend the Graveside Service are encouraged to meet at SCHRADER Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. for a 10:15 a.m. departure. For those wanting to assemble at the cemetery. Please be at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m., go to the Main Office building at the entrance of the cemetery and let the staff know you are there for the Gerfen Service. When the procession has arrived on the cemetery grounds you will be notified and can join the procession at that time.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
