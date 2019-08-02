|
|
Hogan, John R. M.D. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Gioia) for 58 years; loving father of Thomas (Tracey) Hogan, Mary Hogan, Kathleen (Roger) Guillemette, Joan (Joseph) Romeo, and Michael (Robin) Hogan; proud grandpa of Maddie, Ellie, Lucy, and Sam Guillemette; Vivi, Joe, Beth, Emma, and Meggie Romeo; Liam and Max Hogan; dear brother of Mary Collins, Ann Russek, and the late Rev. Thomas Hogan, SJ and Francis Hogan; dear brother-in-law of Paul, Tony (Pat), Mary, and Bob Gioia; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. John earned his Medical Degree from St. Louis University Medical School where he later became an Associate Professor. He served honorably in the US Army Medical Corps in Vietnam. He had a private medical practice at St. Mary's Medical Center for 36 years and was a devoted parishioner of Mary Queen of Peace church for 52 years. Services: Visitation at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Monday, August 5th, 9:30 am followed by 11:00 am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions preferred to Missionaries of Charity, 3629 Cottage Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113 or Daughters of St. Paul, 9804 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63126. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019