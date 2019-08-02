St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Hogan M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Hogan M.D. Obituary
Hogan, John R. M.D. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Gioia) for 58 years; loving father of Thomas (Tracey) Hogan, Mary Hogan, Kathleen (Roger) Guillemette, Joan (Joseph) Romeo, and Michael (Robin) Hogan; proud grandpa of Maddie, Ellie, Lucy, and Sam Guillemette; Vivi, Joe, Beth, Emma, and Meggie Romeo; Liam and Max Hogan; dear brother of Mary Collins, Ann Russek, and the late Rev. Thomas Hogan, SJ and Francis Hogan; dear brother-in-law of Paul, Tony (Pat), Mary, and Bob Gioia; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. John earned his Medical Degree from St. Louis University Medical School where he later became an Associate Professor. He served honorably in the US Army Medical Corps in Vietnam. He had a private medical practice at St. Mary's Medical Center for 36 years and was a devoted parishioner of Mary Queen of Peace church for 52 years. Services: Visitation at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Monday, August 5th, 9:30 am followed by 11:00 am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions preferred to Missionaries of Charity, 3629 Cottage Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113 or Daughters of St. Paul, 9804 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63126. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now