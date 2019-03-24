John R. Jarvis

Jarvis, John R. of Arnold, Missouri, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Betty K. Jarvis (nee Myers); loving father of Lynda (the late Charlie) Fisher, Karen (Daniel) Godbey, Dale (Shelly) Jarvis and Jan (Patrick) McElyea; cherished grandfather of Laura (Marvin) Herrod and great-grandfather of Marvin and Charlotte Herrod; dearest brother of Ruthie (Joe) Whitaker and the late Juanita (Alfred) Rencehausen, Henry (Ruth) Jarvis, William Bill (Altafay) Jarvis and Randall Nip (Bonnie) Jarvis. Dear brotherin-law of Zuelah (the late Crawford) Yeager. Dear son of the late George and Arbelle Jarvis (nee Martin); our dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, Missouri. Interment St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonne Terre, Missouri. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions to Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
