Jarvis, John R. of Arnold, Missouri, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Betty K. Jarvis (nee Myers); loving father of Lynda (the late Charlie) Fisher, Karen (Daniel) Godbey, Dale (Shelly) Jarvis and Jan (Patrick) McElyea; cherished grandfather of Laura (Marvin) Herrod and great-grandfather of Marvin and Charlotte Herrod; dearest brother of Ruthie (Joe) Whitaker and the late Juanita (Alfred) Rencehausen, Henry (Ruth) Jarvis, William Bill (Altafay) Jarvis and Randall Nip (Bonnie) Jarvis. Dear brotherin-law of Zuelah (the late Crawford) Yeager. Dear son of the late George and Arbelle Jarvis (nee Martin); our dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, Missouri. Interment St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonne Terre, Missouri. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions to Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Jarvis.
Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home
1081 Jeffco Blvd
Arnold, MO 63010
(636) 296-5272
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019