Mansager, John R. passed away, Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria D. Mansager (nee Johnson); loving father of Janie Mansager Evans and J. Michael (Mindy) Mansager; loving grandfather of Jordan Evans, and Sarah and John Mansager; dear friend of many. John had a long full life, impacting many people through coaching/teaching for over 30 years at Kirkwood High School. He was also an active member of Manchester United Methodist Church. Services: Funeral service at Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd., Manchester, MO, Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Manchester Methodist Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Manchester United Methodist Church. Visitation at church, Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Manchester United Methodist
129 Woods Mill Rd
Manchester, MO 63011
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019