Willey, John R. Jr. Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, July 13. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn L. Willey; dear father of Linda (Tom) Becker and Jeff (Courtney) Willey; dear grandfather of J.T. Becker, Theodore, Sebastian, and Guinevere Willey; dear friend to many. Memorials to the . Services: Mass Fri., 7/19, 10 a.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (formerly St. George). Visit. Thurs., 7/18, from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home. (7027 Gravois) Interment Old Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 16, 2019