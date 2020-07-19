Yarbrough, John R.

age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. John is preceded in death by his wife Sue, his sister Barbara and his infant son Scott. He is survived by his son Brad (Angie), his grandchildren Alex (Henry), Olivia (Patrick), Jack, Will and Sam, and his great-granddaughter Lane as well as his nieces, nephews and close friends.

John was born in Vandalia, IL and was a graduate of Springfield, IL High School. He moved to St. Louis 1967, where he became the best salesman you ever met in both the funeral supply and medical supply industries. John loved eating out with friends, sharing stories from his many travels abroad and spending time with his family.

Services: Mass for John will be Thursday, July 30, 10:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.