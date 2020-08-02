Dorenkamper, John Richard

born February 10, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by best friend and wife of 56 years, Rita; his daughter Susan Duff and son John Jr., of St. Louis, MO. Special Uncle and friend to many in the Ft. Collins and St. Louis areas. John had a 35-year career as President and owner of Dorenkamper Realty Inc., a real estate investment and property management firm. He was recognized by IREM as a lifetime member, was one of the first credentialed CPMs in St. Louis, and a graduate of St. Louis University. After retiring to Colorado, he remained a lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. Donations in John's memory can be made to Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Attn: Dorenkamper Fund, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517 or online at

https://rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/

Sentiments/photos for the family can be shared at

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/loveland-co/john-dorenkamper-9282518