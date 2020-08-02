1/
John Richard Dorenkamper
Dorenkamper, John Richard

born February 10, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by best friend and wife of 56 years, Rita; his daughter Susan Duff and son John Jr., of St. Louis, MO. Special Uncle and friend to many in the Ft. Collins and St. Louis areas. John had a 35-year career as President and owner of Dorenkamper Realty Inc., a real estate investment and property management firm. He was recognized by IREM as a lifetime member, was one of the first credentialed CPMs in St. Louis, and a graduate of St. Louis University. After retiring to Colorado, he remained a lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. Donations in John's memory can be made to Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Attn: Dorenkamper Fund, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517 or online at

https://rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/

Sentiments/photos for the family can be shared at

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/loveland-co/john-dorenkamper-9282518



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
