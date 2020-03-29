Murphy, John Richard

Born Dec 10, 1935, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. Youngest son of Clarence and Irene Murphy (nee Phelan) and preceded in death by his siblings, Tom (Marion) Murphy, Mary Clare Murphy, SSND, and Pat (Murphy) Longinette. Murph is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary G. "Marigene" Murphy (nee Brennan), and his five daughters, Maureen Bushmann (Stephen), Colleen Koebbe (John), Kathleen Murphy (Brian Kessler), Jeanne Magee (Tom), and Maggie White (Pat); his 11 grandchildren, John (Peggy), Ryan (Crystal), Matt (Kristin), Michael (Lindsey), Paige (Jon), Amanda, John Jr., Mary, Patrick, Kathleen and Danny; and his 7 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evelyn, Anne, Jack, Nora, Christopher, and Connor. Loving sister-in-law, Martha Brennan, nephews, nieces, friends, and neighbors.

Murph grew up in Most Blessed Sacrament's parish, attended McBride High School and St. Louis University. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and worked as an engineer for Southwestern Bell/AT&T. Parishioner of Transfiguration Parish, Athletic Association member, soccer and softball coach. Most recently he called St. Gianna Parish and Heritage of Hawk Ridge home. Murph loved to garden, tinker, "make a suggestion" and debate. Most of all, he loved his family and was happiest when he was with them.

Due to the current situation, private visitation and funeral services will be held with immediate family only. We will host a celebration of life later in the year, in the meantime, we appreciate your prayer support and well wishes.