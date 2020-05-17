Verhoff, John Robert John Verhoff was born on April 8, 1958 to Virginia (Leiweke) and Clarence Verhoff and passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Diane (Sulkowski), four wonderful children: Brandon (Chelsea) - their son Rhett, Devon (Alex), Brigid (Brady) and Kier. His siblings: Jeanne (Ron) Schaller and James (Sally) Verhoff. Donations may be made to the Crisis Nursery. A Memorial service is planned for a later date. For more details see https://everloved.com/life-of/john-verhoff/obituary/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.