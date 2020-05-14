Ronecker, John "Jack" Beloved husband of 63 years to Jeanette (nee Roberts); dear father of Jeffery Alan (Lori) and Jerry Kevin (Colleen); grandfather of Kevin (Megan), Elizabeth, Julie (Max); great-grandfather of Tate; brother-in-law of Ginny (nee Roberts) Maurer; uncle, cousin & friend. Jack loved traveling around the world, but especially our yearly trips to Colorado to hike the Rocky Mountains. We will miss him dearly. Services: Private graveside service will be held at New St. Marcus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friendship Village Foundation Donors.