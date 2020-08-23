Essner, Judge John Russell

died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a deeply respected jurist, an adored husband and father, and a convivial friend.

Born March 12, 1951, in Chaffee, Mo., John enjoyed living in a small town near his large extended family. His father owned Essner's Market where John learned the value of hard work and community. He moved to Los Angeles with his family in the middle of his eighth-grade year. After graduating from UCLA, he then returned to Missouri to attend Saint Louis University Law School.

Much has been said about John's devotion to and lasting legacy within the St. Louis legal community. Guided by his father's motto - "never let the other guy outwork you" - he is remembered as thoughtful, fair, generous with his time and always one of the last to leave the courthouse each evening.

John began his law career as a clerk for the late Judge Theodore McMillian, a connection he cherished and maintained for many years. He later spent more than 20 years at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, where he was the original director of the organization's enduring Volunteer Lawyers Program, which helped LSEM maintain its services in the face of funding cuts. He also spearheaded its FEMA program during the '93 floods. His work at LSEM has since been recognized with the establishment of the Hon. John R. Essner Young Lawyer Award, given annually to recognize legal work done on behalf of individuals marginalized by poverty and status.

John was appointed as an Associate Circuit Judge in St. Louis County in 1999. He spent 21 years working in family court, an assignment recognized by his fellow judges as "easily the most difficult" in the courthouse. He felt he would have the greatest impact by working to help victims of domestic violence and children caught in the middle of painful custody battles.

For as much as he committed himself to the people who appeared in his courtroom, he was also hugely devoted and always available to his own family and friends. John often told people that fate had led him to move to St. Louis, as this is where he met his wife. Married for 32 years, their life together was a happy adventure filled with family and friends.

John was a proud father and was very involved in the lives of his two children: he served as PTO president at Jackson Park Elementary School, coach for his son's youth basketball teams and a Cub Scout den leader (despite a lifelong aversion to camping). He was most happy that as young adults, he and his children continued to enjoy spending time together. They approached him often for advice, knowing that their problems would quickly become Projects involving binders, endless printouts from the internet, and long and frequent calls to discuss - all of which will be sorely missed.

John's life was rich with simple pleasures: Cheering on the Cardinals in summer and the Billikens in winter, sharing a beer with good buddies while reminiscing about their glory days playing on the Pink Flamingos and Dark Stars softball teams, visiting with his sisters, nieces and their children, restful summer evenings on his screened-in porch with the Sunday papers, and traveling near and far with family and friends.

He will be forever loved and fiercely missed by his wife, Cyndi Newsome, and their children, Elisa and Will Essner; his sisters, Barb Tichenor and Sue Hoefflin; and his many dear and lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Russ and Doris Essner.

Services: In order to gather safely, a memorial service will be planned at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Legal Services of Eastern Missouri (www.lsem.org/donate).