Schnittger, John "Jack" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Agnes "Jane" Schnittger (nee O'Brien); dearest son of the late Harry and Grace Schnittger (nee Martin); dear brother of Harry Schnittger and the late Ruth (Don) Pfister; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.