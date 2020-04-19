John "Jack" Schnittger
Schnittger, John "Jack" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Agnes "Jane" Schnittger (nee O'Brien); dearest son of the late Harry and Grace Schnittger (nee Martin); dear brother of Harry Schnittger and the late Ruth (Don) Pfister; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
