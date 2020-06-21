Pearman, John Sevier

74, passed away on Sunday, June, 14, 2020. John was born in St Louis, MO to Harold Windle Pearman and Betsy Merton Pearman. He was preceded in death by his parents. John's extroverted personality and love of family will always be missed by his twin sister, Patricia Schwarz (Ronald), his nephew and niece and their spouses, his first cousins in AZ, CO, and MO plus extended family, former neighbors in his beloved Shrewsbury, MO, and lifelong and more recent friends. John was a graduate of Webster Groves High School and the University of Missouri at Saint Louis. Pat and Ron wish to express their gratitude to the dedicated, knowledgeable, and caring staff at Ascension Living at Sherbrooke Village, where John had resided since 2013. And, our appreciation of the compassionate staff at Seasons Hospice during John's final 3 weeks of life. Graveside Services Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at Valhalla Cemetery. A celebration of John's life will be at a later date. www.valhallafunerals.net