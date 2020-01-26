Shepley, John

John "Jake" Shepley passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by his three sons and his wife, Terry Moore Shepley. He had two happy marriages. His first wife, Mary Harlow Shepley, died in 2002. Jake was the eldest son of John R. and Elizabeth Terry Shepley of Saint Louis. His sister, Elizabeth S. Niedringhaus and brother Albert Terry Shepley preceded him in death.

Jake attended Country Day School (MICDS) and graduated from Andover in June 1942; he enrolled at Yale with the class of 1945W that summer, but soon left to enlist in the Army Air Corps, where he trained as a pilot on the B-17. His next assignment was to get a type rating to command a B-29 in the Pacific Theatre, but was released from active duty when the war suddenly ended in 1945. Following the completion of his education, he returned to Saint Louis. There he was married and raised a family, working in banking and financial services, joining G.H.Walker & Co. as a general partner in 1952. In the mid-1970s, Jake served as Chairman of the Board of the St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross. He retired from Stifel Nicolaus in 1992. The family spent the summers in Pointe aux Barques, Michigan and winters in Boca Grande, Florida.

Jake was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife, Terry, he is survived by his three sons, John H. (Carol), Peter R. (Mary), and Steven C. Shepley, and their children, Callie Starbuck, Lucy DeHaven (Scott) and Mimi Shepley, and Molly, Eleanor, and Henry Shepley. Great-grandchildren are Addie and Jack St. Phillip and Maisie DeHaven. Jake is survived by stepchildren, John Moore (Rie), Wes Moore (Kate) and Harriette (Peter) Warren and their children, Isabel and Emily Moore and Peter, Annabel and Olivia Warren.

Services: A graveside service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tributes in Jake's name may be made to Missouri Veterans Endeavor (MOVE), serving homeless veterans and their families, 8410 Engler Park Court, Saint Louis, MO 63114 or to the .

