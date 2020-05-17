John Steven "Steve" Spray
Spray, John Steven "Steve" Graveside services for John Stephen "Steve" Spray, 79, who passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Chesterfield, MO, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19 at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola, IA. Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Spray (and her husband John Stiehr); his son, John Spray Jr. and his sister, Mary Moorman. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Elinor Spray; brother, William Spray; brother-in-law, Bill Moorman, A Memorial Fund is currently being set up in Steve's name c/o the Accelerated Golf Tour at Commerce Bank in St. Louis, MO. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 16, 2020
My sympathy to Steve's family-daughter & sister. I have many fond memories of Steve. I was so happy he was able to come to our reunion last fall.
Dona Cleveland
