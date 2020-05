Spray, John Steven "Steve" Graveside services for John Stephen "Steve" Spray, 79, who passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Chesterfield, MO, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19 at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola, IA. Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Spray (and her husband John Stiehr); his son, John Spray Jr. and his sister, Mary Moorman. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Elinor Spray; brother, William Spray; brother-in-law, Bill Moorman, A Memorial Fund is currently being set up in Steve's name c/o the Accelerated Golf Tour at Commerce Bank in St. Louis, MO. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com