Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland
John "Jack" Stirnemann Obituary

Stirnemann, John 'Jack'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Cathy Curran Stirnemann; loving brother of Harry (Anne) Stirnemann and Millie (Bob) Miller; dear uncle of Carolyn, Bob Jr., Paula, Laura, Chris, Mark and John; dear great-uncle of 13; dearest brother-in-law of the late Patrick Curran; dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 29, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Margaret of Scotland from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Margaret of Scotland Church.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
