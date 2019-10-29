|
Stirnemann, John 'Jack'
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Cathy Curran Stirnemann; loving brother of Harry (Anne) Stirnemann and Millie (Bob) Miller; dear uncle of Carolyn, Bob Jr., Paula, Laura, Chris, Mark and John; dear great-uncle of 13; dearest brother-in-law of the late Patrick Curran; dear cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 29, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Margaret of Scotland from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Margaret of Scotland Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019