Frerichs, John Storms 70, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years to Janet Frerichs (nee Gardner). Loving father of Kristina (Nicholas) Kempin, Anna Marie Frerichs, and Katharine (Alexander) Khamutov; brother of William (Mary-Beth), Katharine (Michael) Stevens, Laura Frerichs, and the late Sally (Lynn) Piller. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. John was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and had a 40-year career as a Financial Advisor with A.G. Edwards & Sons (later Wells Fargo Advisors). He served on the boards of Boys & Girls Town of MO (Great Circle), Mers Goodwill, Visiting Nurse Association, Kids Under Twenty-One, Ducks Unlimited, and The National Wild Turkey Federation. John was an avid outdoorsman, duck hunter, fisherman, and golfer who was devoted to his family, and most enjoyed being with his girls. Services: Memorial service Saturday, June 8th, 11 a.m. at Ladue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to St. Luke's Hospice Services, or a . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019