John Stueber

Stueber, John

age 71, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary A. Stueber; loving father of Stephanie (Michael) Mendenhall, loving Papa to Courtney and Logan Mendenhall; dear son of the late William and Bernice Stueber; dear brother to Sr.Marylu Stueber, Sue (Ken) Baremore, Beau (Pete) Kellen; dear brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation and Mass will be held on August 22nd, 2020 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. The interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. John's family is being served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, Missouri 63109 phone: 314-832-7770