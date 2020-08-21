1/
John Stueber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stueber, John

age 71, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary A. Stueber; loving father of Stephanie (Michael) Mendenhall, loving Papa to Courtney and Logan Mendenhall; dear son of the late William and Bernice Stueber; dear brother to Sr.Marylu Stueber, Sue (Ken) Baremore, Beau (Pete) Kellen; dear brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation and Mass will be held on August 22nd, 2020 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. The interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. John's family is being served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, Missouri 63109 phone: 314-832-7770




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved