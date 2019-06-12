Dolan, John T. 'Jack' Jr., M.D. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Loving husband of the late Donna P. Dolan (nee Paridy), for 62 1/2 years; father of John T. 'Tom' Dolan III, Brendan (Kelly) Dolan, Tim Dolan and the late Dr. David Dolan and Kevin Dolan; grandfather; great-grandfather; dear brother of Janet (Dan) McAuliffe and the late Joan Mannion and Michael and Donald 'Duck' Dolan; brother-in-law of Michelle (Tom) Brockmann and Udell Paridy, and uncle to many. The family would like to thank the gentle and loving care of the staff at The Glen, Aberdeen Heights, especially Rose, Peggy, Kat, and Sr. Ann, CSJ. A graduate of SLUH, Jack attended Holy Cross, St. Louis University, and St. Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Dolan served in the Army as a paratrooper with the 131st Airborne Division. Returning to St. Louis, he practiced general surgery and joined Southwest Medical Center as their surgeon. He remained with Southwest until his retirement. Services: Visitation and Memorial Mass will be held Sat. June 15 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne, Kirkwood. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019