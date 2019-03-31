Ternak Sr., John In the Hope of Christ Resurrection on Monday Mar. 18, 2019. John was born to Cecelia and the late George Ternak. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Reichert); dear father of the late John Ternak, Jr.; loving grandfather of Ann Marie and Joseph Ternak; dear brother of Anthony Ternak, friend to many. Services: Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St Raphael the Archangel Church, 6047 Bishops Place at Jamieson, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society are appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019