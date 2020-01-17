St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic church
11011 Mueller Rd
View Map
Belcher, John Thomas "Tom"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nina Belcher (nee Kozlowski); loving father of Matthew (Jennifer), Daniel and Jeffrey Belcher; dear grandfather of Sasha, Hannah, Gianna and Blake Belcher; dear brother of Kay (the late Frank) Bonastia, Margaret Poirrier, Barbara Daves and Joan (the late Frank) Putz. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Belcher was a member of the Carpenters Regional Council.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Mon., January 20, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic church (11011 Mueller Rd., 63123) Tuesday, January 21, 10 a.m. Inurnment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
