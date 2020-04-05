St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
John Thomas "Jack" Fitzsimmons

John Thomas "Jack" Fitzsimmons

Fitzsimmons, John Thomas "Jack"

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed peacefully at Degreeff Hospice House Monday, Mar. 30, 2020. Dearest husband of the late Susanna K. Fitzsimmons (nee Obuchi); dear father of Thomas N. and wife Leigh, and precious grandson Bodhi; brother of Joan Metro and Mary Powers. Loved by extended family and friends.

Because of current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
