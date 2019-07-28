St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Clement Church
1510 Bopp Rd.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
1510 Bopp Rd.
John Thomas Fuchs Obituary
Fuchs, John Thomas Sat. July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Knoll Fuchs; cherished father of Steve (Christine) Fuchs, Susan (Marc) Potrzeboski and Amy Fuchs; loving grandfather of Michael (Mary Kate) Potrzeboski, Katie Potrzeboski, Emily Fuchs, Madeline Fuchs and Caroline Fuchs; dear brother-in-law, uncle, grand-uncle and friend. John was a member of Asbestos Workers Local 1 for 65 years, member of St. Louis University NCAA Soccer Championship Team of 1959 and the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame. Services: Visitation: 9 am on Wed. July 31st at St. Clement Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are appreciated to St. Patrick Center. See boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
