Fuchs, John Thomas Sat. July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Knoll Fuchs; cherished father of Steve (Christine) Fuchs, Susan (Marc) Potrzeboski and Amy Fuchs; loving grandfather of Michael (Mary Kate) Potrzeboski, Katie Potrzeboski, Emily Fuchs, Madeline Fuchs and Caroline Fuchs; dear brother-in-law, uncle, grand-uncle and friend. John was a member of Asbestos Workers Local 1 for 65 years, member of St. Louis University NCAA Soccer Championship Team of 1959 and the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame. Services: Visitation: 9 am on Wed. July 31st at St. Clement Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are appreciated to St. Patrick Center. See boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019