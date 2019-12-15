|
Maschmeyer, John Thomas
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary J. Maschmeyer (nee Sullivan); dear father of Michael Thomas (Katie) Maschmeyer, Beth (Bobby) Allen and John Ryan (Rebecca) Maschmeyer; loving grandfather of Michael Patrick, Meghan, Erin, Tyler and Blake; dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Birthright (www.birthrightstl.org).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019