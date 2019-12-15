St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
John Thomas Maschmeyer

John Thomas Maschmeyer Obituary

Maschmeyer, John Thomas

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary J. Maschmeyer (nee Sullivan); dear father of Michael Thomas (Katie) Maschmeyer, Beth (Bobby) Allen and John Ryan (Rebecca) Maschmeyer; loving grandfather of Michael Patrick, Meghan, Erin, Tyler and Blake; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Birthright (www.birthrightstl.org).

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
