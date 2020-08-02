Shaughnessy, Jr., John Thomas

age 81, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in St. Louis, a son of John Thomas and Madeline (nee McMahon) Shaughnessy, Sr., a retired educator and administrator with the Ladue School District, program director, FOCUS St. Louis Community Leadership Program for Teachers, and Spiritual Director/Retreat Director/Prayer Companion, Bridges, The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola and private practice.

Beloved husband of Mary Jo Shaughnessy (nee Anders) for 57 years; dear father of John (Carrie) Shaughnessy, Thomas (Susan) Shaughnessy, Kathleen (Gerald) Spitznagel and Jennifer (Roland) Thomas; loving grandfather of Kyle (Hannah), Joseph (MacKenzie), Nicholas, Sarah (Tom), Andrew, Megan, Brendan, Anna, Madeline, Schafer, Anders, Aiden and Quinn; brother of Michael (late Marian) Shaughnessy and Noreen (John) Magner.

Dr. Shaughnessy was an avid reader, writer and servant leader, dedicating his skills on boards of directors for Marian Middle School, Weeks and Months of Prayer, Bridges Foundation and Ursuline Academy. He was a man of his faith and family.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 12934 Marine Avenue, Maryland Heights, MO 63146, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mass will be for family only. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of life for John T. Shaughnessy, Jr. will be held at a later date. Per the St. Louis County Health Department requirements, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced at St. John Bosco Parish. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred or contributions may be made to Marian Middle School, 4130 Wyoming St. St. Louis, MO 63116. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.