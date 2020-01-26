John Thomas Tierney

Tierney, John Thomas

John Thomas Tierney, 83, was called home by our Lord, on January 6, 2020. John was born on November 17, 1934.

John is survived by his three children, Mary (Mike) Racer of Memphis, Tennessee, Beth (Jeff) Jablonski of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jack Tierney of Chandler, Arizona. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Brian Racer and Daniel Racer.

Services: A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 31, 2020 at the chapel in the St. Agnes Retirement Apartments, 2840 Wisconsin Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
