John was always very warm and welcoming to us. We always enjoyed his sense of humor!! He was a good and loving husband to our friend Carol!! They were very engaging and charismatic as a couple!! Love Bill and Mary Ann Vassar
Bill and Mary Ann Vassar
Friend
August 8, 2020
I will always have fond memories of Uncle John. My sympathy to John and Tori and all St Louis family.
Patti Gregowicz
Family
August 8, 2020
I will always cherish the wonderful memories of our fun times together. John was a special person and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know and love him. My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Marlene Matyshak
Friend
August 8, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to John’s very devoted wife Carol & all of John & Carol’s family. To know John was to love him! He will be missed. RIP John. Linda & Arnold Sandbothe
Arnold & Linda Sandbothe
Neighbor
August 8, 2020
You are finally home
Dennis and Marilyn Kuffel
Friend
