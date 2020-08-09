1/
John V. Moellenhoff
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Moellenhoff, John V.

age 83, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Interment private at Resurrection Cemetery. For more info see Schrader.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 9, 2020
John was always very warm and welcoming to us. We always enjoyed his sense of humor!! He was a good and loving husband to our friend Carol!! They were very engaging and charismatic as a couple!! Love Bill and Mary Ann Vassar
Bill and Mary Ann Vassar
Friend
August 8, 2020
I will always have fond memories of Uncle John. My sympathy to John and Tori and all St Louis family.
Patti Gregowicz
Family
August 8, 2020
I will always cherish the wonderful memories of our fun times together. John was a special person and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know and love him. My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Marlene Matyshak
Friend
August 8, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to John’s very devoted wife Carol & all of John & Carol’s family. To know John was to love him! He will be missed. RIP John. Linda & Arnold Sandbothe
Arnold & Linda Sandbothe
Neighbor
August 8, 2020
You are finally home
Dennis and Marilyn Kuffel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved