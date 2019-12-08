|
|
Morton, John V.
Passed away on December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn Morton (nee McCray); loving father of Leslie (the late Kevin) Klemp, Pamela (Edward) Manuel, Kevin (Kathy) Kersting and Donna Louks; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Jennifer, Amber, Carissa, Ryan, Tyler and Megan; great-grandfather of Hanna, Nicholas, Cole and Samantha; dear brother of Dick (Joann) Morton, Thomas (the late Bonnie) Morton, Mary Dile, Danny Morton and the late Roy Morton and Janet Laneman; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Mr. Morton retired from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after more than 30 years of service and was a member of the Rock Community Lion's Club.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Tuesday, December 10, 11 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Memorials to The Parkinson's Foundation or The appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019