John Vincent Redington M.D.

Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO
63117
(314)-863-1300
Obituary
Redington, John Vincent M.D.

surrounded by family and friends on Dec. 24, 2019. Son of the late Dr. James and Evelyn (Hansen) Redington: dear brother of William (Pepita) Redington; Priscilla Sands (the late James M.D.); the late James (Marie) Redington M.D.; the late Margaret (Jerome, M.D.) L'Ecuyer. Wonderful uncle and friend.

He was a proud alumnus of Notre Dame and the St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: A 9 a.m. visitation followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Ave., 63139. Interment Resurrection cemetery. For online condolences available at Ambrusterchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
