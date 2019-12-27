Redington, John Vincent M.D.

surrounded by family and friends on Dec. 24, 2019. Son of the late Dr. James and Evelyn (Hansen) Redington: dear brother of William (Pepita) Redington; Priscilla Sands (the late James M.D.); the late James (Marie) Redington M.D.; the late Margaret (Jerome, M.D.) L'Ecuyer. Wonderful uncle and friend.

He was a proud alumnus of Notre Dame and the St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: A 9 a.m. visitation followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Ave., 63139. Interment Resurrection cemetery. For online condolences available at Ambrusterchapel.com