John W. Kepler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kepler, John W. III We are sad to announce that John W Kepler III, age 69, passed away on April 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Fran; daughter Samantha (Jonas); granddaughter Johanna, mother-in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Martha Jo Kepler, and sister, Morgan Kepler. John, an attorney, was involved in the St. Louis legal community for many years. He was known as a thoughtful, unique, witty, loving and spiritual man whose quiet presence was always felt by those around him. John was deeply loved by Fran and Sam along with his extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Services: Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or Operation Food Search for those in need during this difficult time. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved