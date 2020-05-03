Kepler, John W. III We are sad to announce that John W Kepler III, age 69, passed away on April 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Fran; daughter Samantha (Jonas); granddaughter Johanna, mother-in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Martha Jo Kepler, and sister, Morgan Kepler. John, an attorney, was involved in the St. Louis legal community for many years. He was known as a thoughtful, unique, witty, loving and spiritual man whose quiet presence was always felt by those around him. John was deeply loved by Fran and Sam along with his extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Services: Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or Operation Food Search for those in need during this difficult time. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.