Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Manganaro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Manganaro, John W. John William Manganaro passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) Share for 44 years; devoted father of John and Caroline (Richard sterdahl); loving brother to eight siblings who grew up in Webster Groves: the late Sister Ann S.L.; Mary; the late Frank (Jenny); Kathleen; Eileen (Bill George); Teresa (Bruce Norman); Bill (Janice Phares); and, Lisa; loving uncle to Travis and Thomas Norman, Anna and Helen George, and Charlotte Manganaro. John was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed spending time hiking, fishing, and sharing adventures with his family and friends across the country. John is a graduate of St Louis Priory School (1966) and attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He thoroughly enjoyed his 45-year career as a Financial Advisor, beginning with PaineWebber and continuing through A.G. Edwards and ultimately Wells Fargo Advisors. Always curious, kind, and thoughtful, his presence will be missed but his impact not forgotten. Services: Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, May 16th at 2 p.m. at St Louis Abbey Church at 500 S. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. There will be a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Forest Park Forever

Manganaro, John W. John William Manganaro passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) Share for 44 years; devoted father of John and Caroline (Richard sterdahl); loving brother to eight siblings who grew up in Webster Groves: the late Sister Ann S.L.; Mary; the late Frank (Jenny); Kathleen; Eileen (Bill George); Teresa (Bruce Norman); Bill (Janice Phares); and, Lisa; loving uncle to Travis and Thomas Norman, Anna and Helen George, and Charlotte Manganaro. John was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed spending time hiking, fishing, and sharing adventures with his family and friends across the country. John is a graduate of St Louis Priory School (1966) and attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He thoroughly enjoyed his 45-year career as a Financial Advisor, beginning with PaineWebber and continuing through A.G. Edwards and ultimately Wells Fargo Advisors. Always curious, kind, and thoughtful, his presence will be missed but his impact not forgotten. Services: Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, May 16th at 2 p.m. at St Louis Abbey Church at 500 S. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. There will be a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Forest Park Forever https://www.forestparkforever.org/ Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 14 to May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close