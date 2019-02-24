Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. McCormack. View Sign







McCormack, John W. passed peacefully in the company of his family on February 21, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Marcia, his children, Daniel (Pamela) McCormack and Theresa (Michael) Buschhorn, grandchildren Andrew, Caroline and Patrick McCormack, and Nicholas (Erin) and Lauren Buschhorn, great-grandchildren Elsa, Liam and Isaiah Buschhorn, sister-in-law Carol Godat and nephews Christopher (Rosemary) Barry, Mickey (Elisa) Godat and Ken Godat. He was preceded by all of his siblings Edward, Donald, Dolores and Eileen and is fondly remembered as Uncle John by their many children and grandchildren. A proud graduate of Our Lady of Sorrows and McBride High School, John worked for more than 30 years in riverboat operations in St. Louis and New Orleans. He was known for his resourcefulness, handiness and hard work, which found expression in countless projects and repairs. He was a volunteer Scout leader, and he and Marcia were the founding advisors for Explorer Post 824, where they became friends and mentors for a group of teenagers. In retirement, he was a dedicated volunteer at the Missouri Botanical Gardens, from which he received a special achievement award in 2007, a tribute that brought him tremendous joy. No services are planned. John requested that his body be donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine, where he hoped it might aid in the treatment of Parkinson's, which afflicted him. Memorials to Missouri Botanical Gardens. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

