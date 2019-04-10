Oliver, John Jack W. 75, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, April 7, 2019. Husband of 54 years to Barbara (nee Steed); son of the late Bertram and Marcella Oliver; father of Suzanne (Dave) Willers and Stephanie (Tom) Walsh; grandfather of Brendan and Shannon Willers; Sean and Ryan Walsh; great-grandfather of Ava; brother of Jim (Betty) Oliver; son-in-law of Gloria Steed; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, retired police officer, and friend to many. Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Janice (Roy) Szyhowski. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's name to Backstoppers or St. Vincent De Paul Society (St Cletus Catholic Church). Services: Vis. Wed., 4/10, 4 - 8 p.m., Baue Cave Springs; Vis. Thurs., 4/11, 10 - 11 a.m., St. Cletus Catholic Church, with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment SCMG. Call 636-9467811 or visit Baue.com.
|
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019