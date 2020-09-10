Poullain, John W.

83 of Arnold, Mo. Entered into rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Glenda L. (nee Boyce) Poullain; dear father of Deborah (Mike) Morhardt of Montana, Karen (Roger) Musser of Illinois and Martin Poullain of Missouri; dear grandfather of 8 grandchildren, great-grandfather to 15 and great-great grandfather to 1, expected in September.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd, Ashland, MT 59003.

Services: Private graveside service.