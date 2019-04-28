Hough, John Warwick Born of Denver Colorado, April 19, 1939, went to dwell in the house of his Lord all the rest of his days, April 19, 2019. John is survived by his sister, Mary Rachak, wife, Judy Hough, son, Daniel Hough, grandson Keegan Gregory, daughter Katherine Hamilton (Bill Hamilton) and grandson Charles John. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, husband, father, son-in-law, father-in-law, proud grandfather and dear friend and counsel to many. John shared his wisdom and faith with all whom he met. John will be dearly missed. Services: His family invites you to his memorial Mass at St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church, 615 Dunn Rd., Hazelwood, MO 63042, Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m., luncheon to follow at church. In lieu of flowers: donate to St. Martin DePorres Church. www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019