Bachmann, John William

son of George and Helen Johnson Bachmann, was born Nov. 16, 1938. John and his younger brother, Michael "Mike," were raised in Salem, Ill, where they lived a small-town boys' life of sandlot baseball, much of it arguing about the rules; spent endless hours listening to St. Louis Cardinals radio broadcasts; and freely roamed the neighborhood with their buddies.

When the brothers were older, they spent much of their summer at a boy's camp in Northern Wisconsin. John often said many of the values that directed his adult life were learned at Camp Highlands, which today is owned and directed by Mike's children.

John was five when his father was drafted into the U.S. Army and shipped out to be part of the D-Day invasion. It would be several years before he returned home, during which time John became very close to his grandparents, Charles and Naomi (Chamberlain) Bachmann. Charles, a merchant and a member of the local savings and loan board, piqued John's lifelong interest in finance.

From his late teens until his death Oct. 16, 2019, John was associated with only one firm, Edward Jones of St. Louis, Mo. He started as an intern while a student at Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Ind., in the firm's St. Louis headquarters, and joined as a full-time associate upon completion of an MBA in Finance from Northwestern University in 1962. John opened the firm's 15th office in Columbia, Mo in 1963. Seven years later he returned to St. Louis as a partner. He was named the managing partner of Edward Jones in 1980. Under John's leadership, the firm grew from 240 offices in 28 states to more than 9,000 offices when he stepped down as managing partner in December 2003. Edward Jones topped Fortune magazine's list of "Best Companies to Work For" in 2002 and 2003.

While Edward Jones was John's only employer, he worked tirelessly for many other ventures. He was significantly involved, often as board chair, in many of St. Louis' non-profit organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, the St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis Regional Chamber, the St. Louis Science Center, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the United Way of Greater St. Louis, among many others. In recognition of his lifelong commitment to the city, he was named the St. Louis Citizen of the Year in 2002.

Nationally, he served two terms (1987 and 1988) as chairman of the Securities Industry Association (SIFMA), during a time of great turbulence in the stock market and uncertainty in the industry. He served on the board of the United States Chamber of Commerce, acting as its chairman from 2004-2005. He was a director of Trans World Airlines (TWA), AMR Corporation (American Airlines), and Monsanto Company (Bayer).

Higher education was one of his major interests. He was a trustee of his alma mater, Wabash College, Washington University in St. Louis and the Claremont Graduate University (where for several years he taught a leadership seminar). He also chaired the Board of Visitors of the academic center named for his friend and mentor, management consultant Peter F. Drucker.

In South Carolina, he was a loyal Gamecock fan and for a number of years taught a professional MBA leadership class as an emeritus instructor at the Darla Moore School of Business. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Columbia Museum of Art, including funding a gallery devoted to American Art. John and his wife Katharine "Kay" Inglis Butler-Bachmann, a retired University of South Carolina law professor, became residents of Charleston in 2007.

In addition to Kay, John is survived by his daughter Kristene Ellen Bachmann (Chris Napoli) of St. Louis, his son John Charles Bachmann (Christine) of Zionsville, Ind., his stepdaughter Katharine "Kathy" Butler Sandvoss (Keith) of Ft. Mill, S.C., stepson, Beattie I. Butler (Claire), of Charleston, S.C. and five grandchildren, Kyle Sheldon Bachmann, Kelly Lynn Bachmann, Jacob William Bachmann, Richard Keith Sandvoss and Stewart Ashton Sandvoss. John is also survived by his nephews Timothy Bachmann (Carol) of San Anselmo, CA, Andrew Bachmann (Tracy) of Gainesville, Fla. and his niece Laura Bachmann Cubillos (Jose) of San Francisco. He was preceded in death by his brother Mike and Mike's wife Sharon Nothdurft Bachmann, formerly of Western Springs, Ill.

Services: A Celebration of Life for John William Bachmann will be held in the Edward Jones Manchester Auditorium | 12555 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63131, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11; all are welcome.