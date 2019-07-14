Bruns, John William July 23, 1961 -July 10, 2019. John was born in St Louis, MO to George S. and Mabel (nee Hamilton) Bruns. He died peacefully on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas. Survivors include: his mother, Mabel; four children: George and Jeneva Bruns, Daniel Dunn and Justin King; former spouse: Eva Bruns; two sisters: Katherine (Dr. Paul) Schneider and Donna Snarzyk. He was preceded in death by his father, George; two brothers: George and Gary Bruns. Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday evening at Valhalla Chapel from 5-7 pm July 16; and Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 am, followed by interment in Valhalla Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bellefontaine Cemetery in John's memory. www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019