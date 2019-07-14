John William Bruns (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Bruns.
Service Information
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
St. Louis, MO
63133
(314)-721-4900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
St. Louis, MO 63133
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
St. Louis, MO 63133
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bruns, John William July 23, 1961 -July 10, 2019. John was born in St Louis, MO to George S. and Mabel (nee Hamilton) Bruns. He died peacefully on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas. Survivors include: his mother, Mabel; four children: George and Jeneva Bruns, Daniel Dunn and Justin King; former spouse: Eva Bruns; two sisters: Katherine (Dr. Paul) Schneider and Donna Snarzyk. He was preceded in death by his father, George; two brothers: George and Gary Bruns. Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday evening at Valhalla Chapel from 5-7 pm July 16; and Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 am, followed by interment in Valhalla Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bellefontaine Cemetery in John's memory. www.valhallafunerals.net

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.