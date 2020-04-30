Degenhardt, John William was born on June 24, 1928, in Ferndale, Michigan. He passed quietly on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Our father was a fine and steady carpenter, a loving husband to our dear departed mother, a son, a brother, an uncle, a beloved grandfather, a friend. We carry him lightly in our hearts now, as he has laid down his tools to rest. Jack is survived by his five children: Mary Anne Degenhardt-Page Edelman, Susan Degenhardt-Buck, Jack Degenhardt, Jr., Jane Degenhardt, Stephen Degenhardt, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his loving partner Eva Huth.

