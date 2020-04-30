John William Degenhardt
Or Copy this URL to Share
Degenhardt, John William was born on June 24, 1928, in Ferndale, Michigan. He passed quietly on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Our father was a fine and steady carpenter, a loving husband to our dear departed mother, a son, a brother, an uncle, a beloved grandfather, a friend. We carry him lightly in our hearts now, as he has laid down his tools to rest. Jack is survived by his five children: Mary Anne Degenhardt-Page Edelman, Susan Degenhardt-Buck, Jack Degenhardt, Jr., Jane Degenhardt, Stephen Degenhardt, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his loving partner Eva Huth.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020.
